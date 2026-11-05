/‘As soon as he gets ready’: Rahmat Shah hints at Rashid Khan’s Test comeback

Afghanistan are hopeful of having star leg-spinner Rashid Khan back in their Test squad once he regains full fitness. Captain Rahmat Shah has made it clear that the team will not rush his return and risk his availability for the long term. The 28-year-old has played only six Tests for Afghanistan and has been away from the setup in recent times due to concerns over his back injury and the need to manage his workload.

Speaking ahead of Afghanistan’s two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, Rahmat revealed that the team’s medical staff have advised Rashid not to play the longest format for now.

“Talking about Rashid, it has been recommended by the team medical staff and physio trainers that he should not be playing Test games at the moment because he is still not ready,” Rahmat said.

“We cannot risk losing Rashid for white-ball cricket: he is such an important player. I am praying he gets better soon, and he loves Test cricket. However, if his body is not allowing it and based on the reports from the doctors and medical team, we wouldn’t take a risk,” he added.

Also Read - 15-year-old golfer dies in Thailand after being hit by lightning during tournament



Rahmat also explained that Test cricket puts a much greater physical demand on Rashid compared to the shorter formats. The Afghanistan captain believes that his workload needs to be managed carefully, considering his history of back problems.

“He’s our main spinner, and if he gets in the team, definitely when there’s a long partnership, I will ask him to come and bowl regularly a lot,” Rahmat said.

“It will be load on him (in Tests) because in short formats, in T20, it’s only a three-hour game and a bowler will bowl only four overs. But in Tests, there is a lot of workload, and as per Rashid physio, he has to manage his workload due to his back injury in the past,” he added.

Also Read - IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Kiwi pacer Duffy says late start played a role in result



However, Rashid’s absence from the current Test setup does not mean he is out of Afghanistan’s future plans. Rahmat confirmed that the leg-spinner will return to the squad once he is fully fit and ready to handle the demands of the format.

“I’ve had personal discussions with him and the ACB and as soon as he gets ready and 100 per cent fit, he will obviously be part of the Test squad,” Rahmat said.

Meanwhile, the first Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe begins on Nov 5 in Sharjah, while the second match will be played at the same venue from Nov 13 to 17.