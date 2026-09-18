/Ajit Agarkar wants to quit as chief selector, informs BCCI

Ajit Agarkar is set to step down as chairman of the BCCI’s senior men’s selection committee after his current term concludes on Oct 4, according to media reports. Agarkar became India’s chief selector in 2023 and was involved in several major selection decisions during his time as chairman.

“Agarkar has formally informed the BCCI just before the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that he doesn’t wish to continue as a selector after his term ends on October 4,” a BCCI office-bearer told The Hindu publication.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel is reportedly one of the names being considered as his replacement.

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Hindustan Times also reported that the BCCI has started looking for a new chief selector after receiving communication from Agarkar.

“In his communication, Agarkar has cited his previous discussions with the board in February, when he had first alerted top decision makers to look for alternatives at the end of his current term,” a BCCI official told HT.

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BCCI office-bearers to decide on Agarkar’s future

Agarkar’s decision came hours after PTI reported that BCCI member units had authorised the board’s office-bearers to decide whether to extend his tenure or appoint a replacement.

With Agarkar’s contract set to end on Oct 4, he has been in focus as the BCCI considers its options regarding the senior selection committee.

“The office bearers have been authorised to take decisions on the matters concerning the selection committees,” a senior BCCI official said after the meeting.