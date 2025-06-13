The Australian and South African players wore black armbands ahead of the day three play at the Lord’s to pay respect to the lives lost in the tragic plane crash near the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon (June 12). All players, including the on-field umpires and the crowd in attendance, maintained a moment of silence, paying homage to the lives lost in a horrific accident.

This tragedy occurred when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a building housing medical college students shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the city. The New Delhi-London bound flight crashed in the residential area in Meghani, claiming more than 260 lives on board. The plane was carrying 230 passengers, two pilots and ten cabin crew members.

