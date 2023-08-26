AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan live in your country, Pakistan, India
AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Afghanistan and Pakistan will clash against each other in the third match of the ODI series 2023
AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan is all set to claim its third victory after it defeated Afghanistan in the second ODI match. The team won the match by 1 wicket (1 ball left) , where PAK scored 302 runs and AFG scored 305 runs. Both teams are scheduled to clash again for the final ODI match of their bilateral tour on Saturday (Aug 26) at 03:00 pm IST.
Meanwhile, this is the last chance for Afghanistan to toss the game to the other side.
AFG vs PAK: Live-streaming details
Where to watch the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI live in India
The broadcasting rights for Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI is purchased by Eurosports for television.
To live stream the match, the game will be available on the Fancode app. Fans can watch the match after purchasing its subscription.
Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:
Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh: Eurosport
Australia: Fox Sports
USA: Willow TV
Afghanistan: RTA Sport
Pakistan: Tapmad TV; A Sports, PTV Sports
Canada: Willow TV
When will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match be played?- Date
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be held on August 26, 2023.
When to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan?- Time
The 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will kick off at 3:00 pm IST/ 8:30 pm GMT.
Where will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match be played? Venue
The match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Here's everything you need to know about Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI Series 2023.
Full Schedule
1st ODI- Tuesday, 22 August, 2023
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
2nd ODI- Thursday, 24 August, 2023
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
3rd ODI- Saturday, 26 August 2023
Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
AFG vs PAK: Full squads
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi