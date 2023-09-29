17 athletes from Mumbai to represent India in acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championship

In a development of immense pride for the city of Mumbai as 17 athletes have made the mark to represent the country in the upcoming Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian. The selected students are part of Lokmanya Shikhan Sanstha’s Shree Narayanrao Acharya Vidyaniketan Chembur’s acrobatic gymnastics training centre. Four gymnasts namely Bhostekar Yadnyesh, Khannukar Samarth, Uniyal Namoh and Gosavi Ashwin, in the age group of 13 to 17 years, have been selected as part of the Junior Team.

Championship to be held in Uzbekistan next month

A larger group comprising of 13 gymnasts namely Jagdale Rutuja, Ekhande Priti, Khasase Aditya, Gosavi Akash, Gurav Achal, Renavkar Ashutosh, Dhokale Akshata, Patil Arna, Borade Sonali, Mahavar Naman, Borade Ritesh, Kothekar Kunal And Gore Prashant, falling in the age band of 15 to 28 years, will compete in the Senior’s category. The selected gymnasts represent different schools and also include working professionals.

The gymnasts have been trained by Rahul Sasane who is an acclaimed international coach in many of the globally prominent events as well as Shiv Chatrapati Awardee. He has been duly assisted by two other coaches, Yogesh Pawar (Shiv Chatrapati Awardee and International Coach and judge ) and Sunil Ranpise (International Coach and winner of District Sports Award).

The selection of these gymnasts serves as inspiration since they have excelled to reach this level and fame overcoming multiple obstacles and hardships such as modest financial background and lack of adequate infrastructure facilities. However their passion for the sport and resolve to bring home glory, has been unwavering and helped them conquer all challenges on their way.

On the selection of his students, Yogesh Pawar, Director of Lokmanya Shikhan Sanstha’s , Sharad Acharya Kreeda Kendra Chembur commented,” It is extremely heartening to see the students’ fighting spirit and commitment to give their best for the upcoming event. We are undergoing rigorous training and are geared up for the competition.”

