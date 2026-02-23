/'Going fast is what we do': Laura Camps on living at full throttle

Under the harsh glare of the paddock lights and the hum of engines waiting to erupt, Laura Camps cuts a composed figure. Hailing from Barcelona, Spain, she carries the quiet intensity of someone who has fought long battles, some on the racetrack, others within her own mind. Her love affair with motorsport was not love at first sight. It was gradual. Organic. Passed down from her father, who loved racing but never had the chance to compete himself. What started as a father-daughter bond over engines and circuits soon became a calling. “I started in karting,” she recalls in an exclusive conversation with WION. “Then I stepped into formulas, and now I’m doing GT racing. Indian Racing League too, so that’s great.”

The moment it became real

For Camps, clarity came in 2020 when she moved into KZ, the top karting category. “I started going very, very fast,” she says with a smile. “That’s when I felt, this is my thing.” Speed did not just bring results; it brought belief. Winning the FIA Girls on Track Rising Stars programme became a turning point. The experience taught her far more than racecraft. Living away from home for a year shaped her independence, discipline, and maturity. Yet, even success comes with its own challenges. Surprisingly, one of the toughest circuits for her wasn’t the most technical. It was Autodromo Nazionale Monza. “Monza is considered one of the easiest tracks because it has very few corners. But for me, it was very difficult to get up to speed there.” It was a reminder that racing is never just about the layout; it’s about rhythm, adaptation, and mental sharpness.

Strength in adaptation, battle in the mind

Camps believes her biggest strength is adaptability. “I jump into a car, and I can get up to speed quickly. I think that’s because I drive many different cars.” But her greatest challenge? “My biggest weakness is maybe my mind.” Motorsport is as psychological as it is physical. Self-doubt creeps in. Pressure builds. And for three years, she had no racing at all.

“There were many times I questioned, do I belong here? Should I keep racing? Should I quit?” It was during that phase that mental resilience became her most important muscle. Today, she stands steadier, aware that confidence is built, not inherited.

India, competition, and a changing grid

Having competed in the Indian Racing League under the larger umbrella of the Indian Racing Festival, Camps acknowledges how different the format, cars, and tracks are compared to Europe. “Everything is different,” she says. “But that doesn’t mean it isn’t competitive. The grid is amazing.” It’s this competitive ecosystem that fuels her hunger.

More women, more belief

Motorsport is witnessing an encouraging rise in female participation. But Camps believes representation is the real accelerator. “Girls need references. They need that push to think, I can do that. I can be her.” For her, the mission goes beyond podiums. “Maybe I won’t be the most successful woman driver in the world. But I want to build a community. I want to spread awareness that women can actually be in this sport.” It’s not just about racing. It’s about rewriting perception.

Rituals, family, and perspective

Before every race, there’s no elaborate superstition, just familiarity. Her gear is arranged in the same order. She steps into the car at the same pace. Beyond that, it’s pure confidence. Her family remains her emotional anchor. “My mom is always scared,” she laughs. “She tells me not to go too fast. But that’s what it’s about, going fast is what we do for a job.” Behind the speed is a daughter who still checks in after every race.

What’s next for Laura?