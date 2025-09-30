/'Come in large numbers': Neeraj Chopra calls for fans to support para athletes

Two-time Olympic medalist, Neeraj Chopra soaked in the atmosphere at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Tuesday (September 30), where India’s para-athletes delivered memorable performances. Watching Sumit Antil winning the gold medal, Chopra described it as a “big moment” for the country and urged fans to come in large numbers to cheer the athletes.

“It is a big thing that such a major championship is happening in our country. Special thanks to Devendra Jhajharia and everyone who has worked hard to make this possible,” Chopra said. He added that seeing a world-class Mondo track laid in India made him proud. “We always compete abroad on such tracks. Now it is here, and that’s a big boost.”

Chopra was particularly thrilled with Sumit’s championship record and expressed confidence that he could soon break the world record again. “It was great fun to see Sumit’s performance. I thought he might even go for the world record. But in the end it is a huge achievement for our country,” he said.

The javelin superstar admitted that watching from the stands felt different from competing. “As a spectator, you are a little more relaxed, but your heart still beats fast. When you see your fellow athletes performing, you feel proud and motivated,” he reflected.

Chopra also underlined the importance of public support. “It is very rare that our country gets such a big opportunity. Please come in large numbers and support your athletes. They face immense challenges in life, and yet they are competing and winning medals for India. You will not only feel good but also get motivated.”