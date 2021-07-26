Taliban killed 43 people in Afghanistan’s Ghazni, claim residents

Taliban shot and killed 43 civilians and security forces personnel in the central province of Ghazni in an attack by the group on the Malistan district earlier this month, claim residents.

The residents of Malistan, who have reached Kabul after fleeing the fighting in their areas, have claimed that they lost their family members in the attacks. Several such incidents are being reported from other areas as well.

At a press conference in Kabul on Sunday, Mina Naderi, who is a civil society activist from Ghazni, read a joint statement from Malistan residents, saying, “Taliban fighters after entering Malistan district committed war crimes and killed civilians, who were not involved in the fighting. They attacked people’s homes and after looting their property, they burned residential houses.”

Naderi added, “In the centre of Malistan district, they (Taliban) also destroyed and looted shops.”

Several displaced people have claimed to lost family members or homes in the recent Taliban attacks. The fighting and damaging of their homes have forced them to leave their areas.

A resident Haji Nadir said, his two sons, 29-year-old Ramazan and 31-year-old Ishaq, were killed by the Taliban around 10 days ago when they were trying to leave the district with their families following a rise in fighting in the area.

The Taliban have rejected the claims made by the residents.