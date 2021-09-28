System glitches, slow internet forces Pakistan to face tough time in filing I-T returns

Several glitches in the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) system and slow internet due to Chehlum processions seems to have posed numerous difficulties in filing of income tax returns by the Pakistani citizens, The News reported on Tuesday.

Watch:

The citizens have to file the returns by September 30. Due to the difficulties, filing returns has turned into an arduous task.

In different parts of the country, internet services have been hit or slowed down due to Chehlum processions. It has greatly impacted the uploading of returns and tax challans, reported the publication.

Also Read | Pakistan: Statue of Mohammad Ali Jinnah destroyed in blast in Balochistan

The FBR’s spokesperson said, when majority of the people try to file their returns in the last few days, the IT system faces glitches.

The spokesperson said there is a need to educate people to file their returns in the first 86 days, and not wait for the last few days to file the returns.

Also Read: Taliban may obtain nuclear weapons from Pakistan, says former US NSA Bolton

The tax body's IT system was working properly, but internet services were slow in different parts of the country so taxpayers must use high speed internet to file the returns, the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from agencies)