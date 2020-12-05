Pakistan: Woman fakes death to claim insurance worth $1.5 million

A probe is underway after a woman faked her death and claimed two insurance policies worth USD 1.5 million in Pakistan.

Seema Kharbay visited the US in 2008 and 2009, and bought two expensive life insurance policies for herself, an official of the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) said, as reported by news agency PTI.

She then bribed some local government officials, including a doctor to get a fake death certificate in her name, the official added.

The certificate also mentioned that she had been buried.

Kharbay's children then used the death certificate to claim the amount of two life insurance policy worth USD 1.5 million (approximately 23 crore Pakistani Rupees), the FIA official said.

Post the declaration of her death, the woman travelled to foreign countries at least 10 times from the Karachi International Airport, apparently under fake identities which went unnoticed.

The FIA official said that the American authorities had alerted them about the woman following which investigation of this fraud was carried out.

The woman her son and daughter and some government officials, including a doctor have been booked by the FIA human trafficking cell for involvement in criminal acts.



