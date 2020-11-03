Pakistan: Teenage Christian girl, who was forcibly kidnapped and converted recovered

Karachi Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly abducting a teenage Christian girl and converting her before marrying her.

Sindh government confirmed that the girl was recovered from the custody of the 45-year-old man on the Sindh High Court's orders of medically detecting her age and producing her before it on Thursday for the next hearing, its spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Syed Ali Azhar, the man who allegedly married 13-year-old girl, his brothers Syed Shariq Ali, Syed Mohsin Ali and a friend, Danish, were arrested for kidnapping the teenager and forcibly converting her.

Karachi police chief Additional IG Arif Hanif confirmed the girl was safely recovered from the custody of Azhar and sent to a shelter home on the orders of the court.

The abduction, "forced" conversion into Islam and marriage has sparked huge uproar in Pakistan.

The court on Monday ordered the girl to be recovered and sent to a shelter home and also directed a medical test to confirm girl's age.