Pakistan Taliban’s group leader Noor Wali Mehsud designated as global terrorist by United Nations

The United Nations has designated Pakistan Taliban's leader Noor Wali Mehsud as a global terrorist for participating in the financing, planning and perpetrating acts on behalf of and in support of entities associated with al-Qaida and ISIS.

The UN Security Council's 1267 ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee added Mehsud, 42, to the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List on Thursday, subjecting the Pakistani national to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.



Meanhwile, the US welcomed the development saying theat the TTP was responsible for many deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

The United States Department of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) has tweeted that "Welcome news that the @UN has added Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan leader Noor Wali Mehsud to its ISIL & AQ sanctions list. TTP is responsible for many deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan. The United States domestically designated Noor Wali as a terrorist in September 2019.

Welcome news that the @UN has added Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan leader Noor Wali Mehsud to its ISIL & AQ sanctions list. TTP is responsible for many deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan. The United States domestically designated Noor Wali as a terrorist in September 2019. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) July 16, 2020

The Sanctions Committee said that Mehsud was listed for participating in the financing, planning, facilitating or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of entities associated with al-Qaida.



In June 2018, Mehsud was named the leader of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, following the death of former TTP leader Maulana Fazlullah.

The TTP was blacklisted by the UN on July 29, 2011, for its association with al-Qaida.

Blacklisting by the Security Council entails that all states are required to freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities.

They are also required to prevent the entry into or transit through their territories by the designated individuals and prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale and transfer from their territories or by their nationals outside their territories, or using their flag vessels or aircraft, of arms and related materiel of all types, spare parts, and technical advice, assistance, or training related to military activities, to designated individuals and entities.

