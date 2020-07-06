Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over firing along LoC

Pakistan Army said that five civilians including two boys and two elderly people were injured after firing along the Line of Control(LoC) in the Nikial sector.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said it has summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan's "strong protest" at the "ceasefire violations" along the line of control (LoC).

"The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons," the Pakistan Army alleged.

The Pakistan Army claimed that 14 people have been killed and 121 others injured in 1,595 incidents of ceasefire violations this year.

The Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said the incident at Nikial occurred due to "unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian Army troops".

On Sunday, Pakistan had resorted to firing in the Balakote sector of Mendhar. Reports claimed at least two Pakistani soldiers were killed in Nikial sector with one Indian soldier being injured in the firing.

The Indian Army had said that the Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing in the Balakote sector and also targeted Indian troops with mortar fire.