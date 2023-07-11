Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's son acquitted in money laundering case

A Lahore special district court on Monday acquitted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Suleman Shehbaz in a money laundering case to the tune of $72 million (16 billion Pakistani rupees).

Suleman, appearing alongside his counsel, was made one of the prime suspects by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the case, while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated him in an assets-beyond-means reference.

During the hearing, the joint investigation team (JIT) members were asked to show “any iota of incriminating evidence” against Suleman. Surprisingly, the JIT said despite going through all data, they did not have any concrete evidence against the accused.

“Tell me straight away, don’t make up stories, I have read it all. I will send all the FIA people to jail now, remember this. I want an answer, what proof of crime was there with the challan?” Judge Fakhar Behzad asked.

The judge observed that “in the wake of questions and answers...I am of the firm view that no incriminating material is available on the record on the basis of which any valid charge can be framed against the accused […] They are discharged from this case".

After giving the dressing down, the judge directed authorities to take action on FIA officials for launching the bogus case, "so that in future other officers should learn the lesson and should restrain themselves from obeying the illegal orders of their superiors".

Shehbaz acquitted In May, earlier this year, Shehbaz and his son Hamza were declared innocent in the case as well. The supplementary report stated that Sharif, his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, and his son Hamza Shehbaz were found to have no involvement in the money laundering scheme. It added that corruption allegations could not be proved or substantiated under the NAB Amendment Act.

Also read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and son declared innocent in money laundering case Why was Suleman accused? 70-year-old Shehbaz, and his sons Hamza, 47, and Suleman, 40, were booked in November 2020 by the FIA under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Anti Money Laundering Act.

According to the FIA report submitted in the court, the probe team had "detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs 16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions."

Benami transactions are those transactions that are made by a person without using his name or by using the name of another. The amount was kept in hidden accounts and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity, the FIA argued earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)