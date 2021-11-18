Pakistan parliament passes bill for chemical castration of habitual rapists 

Pakistan's parliament has passed a new legislation that may subject sex offenders convicted of multiple rapes to chemical castration. The legislation has been passed with an aim to speed up convictions and impose tougher sentences.

The bill was passed after a public outcry against recent increase in incidents of rape of women and children. There was a growing demand for effectively curbing crime.

Almost a year ago, Pakistan President Arif Alvi had approved anti-rape ordinance that was cleared by Pakistan Cabinet. The ordinance called for chemical castration of rapist

The new Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021 bill was passed along with 33 other bills by the joint session of parliament on Wednesday. It seeks to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"Chemical castration is a process duly notified by rules framed by the prime minister, whereby a person is rendered incapable of performing sexual intercourse for any period of his life, as may be determined by the court through administration of drugs which shall be conducted through a notified medical board," according to the bill.

Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed protested over the bill and termed it un-Islamic and against Sharia.

He said a rapist should be hanged publicly, but there was no mention of castration in Sharia.

Chemical castration is the use of drugs to reduce sexual activity. It is a legal form of punishment in countries including South Korea, Poland, the Czech Republic and in some states in the US, according to media reports.

Critics say fewer than 4 per cent of sexual assault or rape cases in Pakistan result in a conviction.

(With inputs from agencies)