Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan avoids arrest in Quetta lawyer's murder case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's bail in a case related to the murder of a lawyer in Quetta was extended until August 9.

A three-judge bench of the Pakistan Supreme Court had asked Khan to surrender before the court before seeking any interim relief.

The case against Khan was lodged by the deceased lawyer's stepson.

Abdul Raazaq Shar, a lawyer who had filed a petition against Khan for illegally dissolving Pakistan's National Assembly, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Balochistan's Quetta on June 6.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's aide Attaullah Tarar had alleged that the lawyer was killed at Khan's behest. Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hassan had instead targeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the murder.

In his petition, the cricketer-turned-politician had sought an appeal Balochistan High Court's decision to quash the FIR against him in the lawyer's murder case.

Khan's counsel had filed an application appealing the Supreme Court to hear the matter urgently since he was expecting coercive action on part of the authorities."

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday warned that the former Pakistan PM might be arrested if he fails to cooperate with the investigation into the leaking of national secrets, in a newly propped up issue dubbed as the ‘cipher case'.

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a notice to Khan has asked him to appear before the bureau on July 25 in connection with the cipher probe.

"If he does not cooperate during the inquiry stage, he could face possible arrest. Following the investigation, the FIA will make recommendations based on evidence regarding those who are complicit and against whom criminal cases should be filed,” Sanaullah said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE