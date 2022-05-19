Pakistan bans import of luxurious items as weak rupee, low reserves batter economy

Pakistan banned imports of several luxury items under the so-called "emergency economic plan" on Thursday as the economic crisis accentuates on account of low foreign reserves and the weakening Pakistani rupee.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Twitter saying that the decision would "save the country precious foreign exchange".

“My decision to ban import of luxury items will save the country precious foreign exchange. We will practice austerity & financially stronger people must lead in this effort so that the less privileged among us do not have to bear this burden inflicted on them by the PTI govt,” he said.

The decision comes as the dollar witnessed a meteoric rise against the Pakistani rupee over the past few weeks on account of the country's rising import bill, growing current account deficit and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

On Thursday, the dollar shattered all records and soared to Rs 200 in the interbank market.

Earlier, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced during a press conference on Thursday said that it was "an emergency situation" and Pakistanis would have to make sacrifices under the economic plan, adding that the impact of these bans would be around $6 billion.

Among the list of banned items include

Automobiles

Mobile phones

Home appliances

Fruits and dry fruits (except from Afghanistan)

Crockery

Private weapons and ammunition

Shoes

Chandeliers and lighting (except energy savers)

Headphones and loudspeakers

Sauces

Doors and window frames

Travelling bags and suitcases

Sanitary ware

Fish and frozen fish

Carpets (except from Afghanistan)

Preserved fruits

Tissue paper

Furniture

Shampoos

Confectionary

Luxury mattresses and sleeping bags

Jams and jelly

Cornflakes

Toiletries

Heaters, blowers

Sunglasses

Kitchen ware

Aerated water

Frozen meat

Juices

Pasta

Ice cream

Cigarettes

Shaving goods

Luxury leather apparel

Musical instruments

Salon items like hair dryers etc

Chocolates

