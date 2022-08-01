‘No home to go’: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe responds to protesters' threat

Referring to the threats made by the protesters, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated on Sunday that there is no point in demanding him to ‘go home.’ The leader said, "I am appealing to you not to do that as I have no home to go to." He further said that there was no use in demanding a man to go home if he had no place to live, adding that the protesters could demand him to return after his house had been repaired. Speaking in Kandy, Wickremesinghe claimed that some people had threatened to hold a protest calling for him to return, ANI reported.

According to the Colombo Gazette, the president demanded that the demonstrators either rebuild the nation or his home. As per, Ranil, the protests slowed down a potential agreement with the IMF that had been moving forward after he took office as Prime Minister.

Ranil urged all the political parties to join hands in order to find a long-term solution to the country’s economic crisis. He continued that it’s pointless to blame former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the economic problem.

Notably, on July 9, enraged by the extraordinary economic crisis in the country, protesters broke into the private mansion of the then-prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, and set it on fire. They barged into the property just a few hours earlier, demanding the resignation of the then-president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and tore down police-erected security barriers, jumped into the pool, and ransacked his kitchen and house.

The country has been dealing with its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.

