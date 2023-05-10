Nepal: Lawmaker takes shirt off in House amid discussion on 'Bhutanese refugee scam'

A Nepalese lawmaker took off his shirt in the House amid a heated discussion on the fake Bhutanese refugee scam. Nepal-based media outlets reported that Amaresh Singh, who is an independent member of the House of Representatives, removed his shirt when the Speaker did not allow a slot for him to speak when the meeting started.

Concerns have been raised about the scam in Nepal after the police recently arrested former parliamentarian Indrajit Rai — a case linked to sending Nepalis to the United States in the guise of Bhutanese refugees. Rai was an advisor to former home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa.

He has been charged with issuing fake documents to Nepali citizens, identifying them as refugees. The process helped them go abroad easily.

The matter came into the limelight after Kantipur published multiple reports highlighting his involvement in the document forgery. After the reports, an arrest warrant was issued.

Watch this report: × Local reports suggest that Nepal Police are investigating the scam, which involves top former government officials, high-profile leaders and bureaucrats and according to experts, the entire case has the potential of tarnishing the country's image globally.

As quoted by Khathmndu Post, Ramesh Nath Pandey, a former foreign minister, said, "This fake refugee scam has serious external dimensions too. The Home Ministry is taken as a sensitive ministry. Imagine what will happen if India and China come to believe that Nepal can no longer address their legitimate concerns?”

Dinesh Bhattarai, a former ambassador and adviser to two former prime ministers, "This incident is unfortunate and if what the media are reporting is true, the dignity of our leadership has hit rock bottom. Definitely, the credibility of Nepali politicians has come under question."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE