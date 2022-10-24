Myanmar military air strikes on ethnic rebel group kill at least 50: Report

In Myanmar, at least 50 people were killed and dozens were injured in air strikes during a concert held by an ethnic minority group in conflict with ruling military Myanmar on Monday (October 24). As per reports, the attack was carried out by three jets.

The strikes reportedly took place in the northern state of Kachin. The military has yet to confirm it. Local media reported that the strikes killed civilians, prominent local singers and officers of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA).

KIA's spokesman Colonel Naw Bu told AFP that around 8:40 pm (local time), the jets attacked the ceremony. He said, "Around 50 people were killed including KIA members and civilians."

The United Nations office in Myanmar said it was "deeply concerned and saddened by reports of airstrikes that took place in Hpakant, Kachin State".

It said in a statement: "Initial reports suggest that over 100 civilians may have been affected by the bombing. Numerous fatalities have also been reported."

(more updates to follow)

