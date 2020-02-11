UN general secretary Antonio Guterres to visit Pakistan; set to visit Kartarpur

The United Nations general secretary Antonio Guterres will visit Pakistan on Sunday.

The UN chief will hold talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and President Arif Alvi.

Also read: Dialogue between India, Pakistan essential element: UN Secretary-General António Guterres

His talks will mostly revolve around climate and development issues. The two-day conference will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Monday, Guterres will attend a conference on Afghan refugees in Pakistan. On Tuesday, Guterres will visit the holy Sikh shrine of Kartarpur Sahib.

Also read: Pakistani cleric threatens Sikh pilgrims from visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara

Kartarpur was a major peace initiative between Pakistan and India. When the peace corridor was opened by both sides, Guterres had welcomed the move calling it a move aimed at inter-faith harmony.

Guterres will be joined by 14-member delegation and the attention of the entire world's media will be on him. Reports indicate that Islamabad will try to internationalise Kashmir once again during Guterres' visit something the world body has refused to do multiple times.