'Military takeover' likely in Pakistan? Former PM Abbasi has given this warning

A former Pakistan prime minister has warned that the current economic and political crisis can lead to the military taking over the country. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told Dawn News that a military takeover is possible if the ongoing crises in the country do not end soon. Abbasi cited the country's history of "long periods of martial law" to point out that the military had taken control of the reins in "much less severe circumstances".

Abbasi stressed the need for initiating a dialogue between the top leaders to prevent such a scenario. He claimed that whenever there is a conflict between institutions and the situation is not resolved, martial law becomes a possibility.

"Martial law always remained a possibility if the system failed or when there was a conflict between institutions and the political leadership was unable to chart a way forward," the senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party told The Dawn.

He said that the three key players in the current crisis: Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI); Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N); and Gen. Asim Munir, the army chief, need to sit down for dialogue and rise above vested interests.

Abbasi said that the current economic and political situation in Pakistan is far more severe than any before. The country has witnessed several prolonged periods of martial law in similar situations before, he stressed.

He also warned that anarchy might be triggered by friction within society and institutions, potentially leading to military intervention. Abbasi stated that extra-constitutional measures are a common occurrence in countries where the political and constitutional systems fail.

Pakistan is currently grappling with a major economic and political crisis. While things don't seem to be getting better, Abbasi is hopeful that a military intervention will not happen. He stressed that if the military decided to intervene, the current situation will become much worse.

He stressed that only a political solution can improve things, even though none of the political parties was able to deliver results.

Abbasi also dismissed the idea that foreign countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom can mediate a truce, saying that the solution needs to come from within the country.

