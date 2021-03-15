Art imitates reality: A 'puppet show' to celebrate 70 years of China-Pakistan ties

China and Pakistan will hold 100 events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 21, 1951. A virtual ceremony will be simultaneously held in Islamabad and Beijing today to mark this date.

On World Puppetry Day on March 21, the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing is going to hold a puppet show to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations with China at the China Puppet Art Theater.

For Pakistan, it’s a big deal for and for China, there's no better way to celebrate than holding a puppet show.

It will take place at the china puppet art theatre in Beijing. This will be a joint initiative with the Rafi peer art theatre of Pakistan.

The show will celebrate the civilisation and cultural heritage of both countries through puppets.

What will the show look like?

Pakistan owes 17.1 billion dollars to China, due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

For China, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a geopolitical game-changer - the biggest success of Chinese expansionism, and for Pakistan, it is a life-time opportunity and its last chance for economic modernisation.

CPEC was sold as the ultimate solution to Pakistan's economic troubles. But, it was China that has squeezed all the benefits.

The actual worth of this puppet show can also be estimated based on Pakistan's silence on the persecution of Uighurs in Xinjiang.

It's support for the dictatorial Hong Kong national security law. The several Intel-sharing deals between PLA and the Pakistan army or the conspicuous support these two countries provide each other for their respective nefarious policies at global platforms.

China is holding a puppet show with Pakistan is funnier than anything satirists could ever come up with. It leaves little to the imagination on what sort of ties these two countries have.

One pulls the strings through financial support. The other wilfully complies with diplomatic silence. They don't need a puppet show to prove who's in control.

(With inputs from agencies)