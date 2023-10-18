Afghanistan: Herat province turns into ‘tent city’ as spell of earthquakes haunts residents

An earth-shattering spell of earthquakes in Afghanistan has forced residents to move to makeshift tents, with office buildings and mosques going deserted as people plead with God to stop the destruction.

Fearing the recurrence of the natural disasters that have killed at least 1300 people in the country in recent days, people have resorted to living in the open.

According to health officials in the Taliban-ruled country, people have been suffering from trauma after the earthquakes took place.

“As most of the victims of the earthquake most likely have injuries, all the residents of Herat city are mentally affected,” said Qadim Muhammadi, a senior doctor in Herat’s provincial hospital.

Dozens of Herat citizens go to the hospital to get treatment because of anxiety and trauma, reported Tolo News.

The WHO has also acknowledged the widespread fear, with Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying that the Herat province had essentially become a “tent city.”

“Herat city has become a tent city, families are sleeping in open spaces in parks, in small tents, as they are afraid to be inside because of aftershocks and more earthquakes. The WHO Afghanistan team is supporting partners to set up health tents where people can get health care services,” he said.

With more and more families shifting to these temporary tents, life has become difficult for people, especially children who have gotten sick and attracted several diseases.

Afghanistan’s Herat province was rocked by three major earthquakes last week, with two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes striking Saturday (Oct 7) and another Wednesday morning (Oct 11).

Earthquakes have further exacerbated poor living conditions in the country, which has been reeling under an intense economic crisis especially after the Taliban took over.

Residents are complaining about worsening economic conditions and a severe lack of jobs.

“Yes, there is security now, but there are no jobs — and when there are no jobs, your life is hell,” Mohammad Mujib, a resident of Herat, was quoted as saying by New York Times.