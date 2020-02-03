Pak PM Imran Khan to give Indian airspace a miss during Malaysia visit; fly over China

Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day official tour of Malaysia on Monday, Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

As per Pakistani government sources, he will not be utilizing the Indian airspace to head to Malaysia but instead his private aircraft call sign “Pak1” will be flying over through China adding another 3-4 hours of extra flight time.

In a statement, the foreign office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that PM Imran is visiting Kuala Lumpur on the invitation of his Malaysia counterpart Mahathir Mohamad.

During the visit, the two prime ministers would have a one-on-one meeting, followed by delegation-level talks, she said and added that they will witness the signing of important agreements and MoUs, and have joint press stakeout.

The prime minister will also address an event organised by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies in Malaysia.

The two-day visit will provide the countries the opportunity to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and will reaffirm Pakistan’s resolve to forge a robust economic relationship with Malaysia, the statement read. It added that in his interactions, Imran will share his vision for Pakistan and underline the country’s positive contribution to regional and international peace and security.

This will be Imran’s second visit to Malaysia since assuming office. The visit was due since Islamabad pulled out of the KL summit at the last moment after Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries voiced their reservations over the gathering of leaders from host Malaysia, Turkey, Iran and Qatar.