Unvaccinated people pose a threat to those inoculated against COVID-19: Study

A new study has revealed that unvaccinated people pose a threat to those inoculated against coronavirus despite high rates of immunisation.

The study, conducted by the University of Toronto in Canada, is based on understanding the dynamics between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

"Many opponents of vaccine mandates have framed vaccine adoption as a matter of individual choice," according to David Fisman, from the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto.

"However, we found that the choices made by people who forgo vaccination contribute disproportionately to risk among those who do get vaccinated," he added.

During the study, researchers created simulations by mixing the different groups as well as keeping them in exclusive contact with people who have the same vaccination status.

After analysis, they found that when vaccinated people were mixed with unvaccinated, the latter posed a threat to the former but this was not the case for groups who had the same inoculation status.

Scientists believe that the findings of the study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, will be relevant to the future waves of coronavirus and even in the case of new mutations or variants.

The authors of the study noted that "Risk among unvaccinated people cannot be considered self-regarding. In other words, forgoing vaccination can't be considered to affect only the unvaccinated, but also those around them."

Also read | China takes down viral video showing impact of prolonged COVID-19 lockdown on Shanghai's residents

They added: "Considerations around equity and justice for people who do choose to be vaccinated, as well as those who choose not to be, need to be considered in the formulation of vaccination policy."

The study comes as coronavirus cases all across the globe are rising due to mutations of the existing variants as well as the discovery of new ones.

Tom Frieden, the former director of CDC, said “we’re in a much different place now than two years ago. Now, the virus is more contagious but less virulent, we have a wall of immunity from vaccination and previous infection, and better tests, treatments, and disease surveillance."

Scientists believe that disinformation efforts are fuelling anti-vaccination sentiments worldwide. This has had an adverse impact on the health and economy of the countries where they are living.

As a result of the sub-optimal uptake of readily available vaccines, the potential harm to the wider community increase.

(With inputs from agencies)