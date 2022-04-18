Rare sighting as alignment of four planets will be visible through April. Here's how to watch it

A treat for the stargazers!

An alignment of four planets in our solar system will appear in the sky this month, a rare phenomenon that attracts skywatchers and space enthusiasts who are keen to witness various celestial events.

The planetary alignment of Mars, Venus, Saturn and Jupiter can be seen not only using telescopes but will be visible to the naked eye.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said, "By mid-month, Jupiter is starting to rise in the pre-dawn hour, making for a quartet of planets, strung out in a line across the morning sky."

ALSO READ | Sun blasted Mercury with a plasma wave. What does it mean for Mercury's atmosphere?

The space agency stated that at the start of the month of April, Saturn appeared to move toward Mars each day with Venus, Mars and Saturn forming a trio in the southeast before sunrise.

Later, by the mid-month, NASA said that Jupiter started to rise in the pre-dawn hour. The movement made for a quartet of planets seen is a line across the morning sky.

The rare sighting will be easily observed when Jupiter will be high enough above the horizon in the hour before sunrise.

ALSO READ | Machine-learning approach might predict risk factors of conduct disorder in kids: Study

Sky chart showing the close conjunction of Venus and Jupiter before sunrise on April 30. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

In a report, NASA revealed: "At the beginning of the month, Mars, Venus and Saturn were all visible in the early morning. Now, the trio are joined by Jupiter, and the four planets can be seen by the naked eye in a straight line for the rest of April, as long as city lights don't intrude."

NASA revealed that the reason for the rare occurrence is that all of the planet's orbits around the sun lining up. Meanwhile, the space agency also stated that Venus' orbit around the sun is 225 Earth days, while Saturn's is 29 years.

The conjunction can be seen across the world in the predawn hours of the morning by looking east or toward the sunrise, NASA informed.

WATCH | 10 things about China's recent space mission