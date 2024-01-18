LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Peregrine lander's journey to end in collision with Earth

New DelhiEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Jan 18, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
main img
The Peregrine lander was launched by Astrobotic on January 8 on a brand new Vulcan rocket built by United Launch Alliance. Photograph:(Agencies)
Follow Us

Story highlights

Peregrine was launched on January 8 by Vulcan Centaur, the new rocket from United Launch Alliance. The spacecraft carried 20 payloads for a number of customers, one of them NASA. It was planned that the spacecraft would deliver the payloads to the lunar surface next month. But a fuel leak doomed the mission

Peregrine spacecraft, the private lunar lander launched by Astrobotic, may have failed to make a soft landing on the Moon, but it made news for every day it was in the space. The journey will soon come to an end as Peregrine is likely to enter Earth's atmosphere in a matter of few hours.

It is estimated that the spacecraft will enter the atmosphere at 2100 GMT on January 18 ( 0230 IST on January 19). The intense friction with the atmosphere will make it toast and what remains of it will fall into the southern Pacific ocean.

Watch | Why is NASA pushing back Moon mission timelines?

×

"Astrobotic has positioned the Peregrine spacecraft for a safe, controlled re-entry to Earth over a remote area of the South Pacific," said an update from the company on Januarty 17.

"The team has been continuously monitoring our re-entry analysis with NASA," said Astrobotic. It added that its estimates have revealed "no anticipated hazards." 

The mission

Peregrine was launched on January 8 by Vulcan Centaur, the new rocket from United Launch Alliance. The spacecraft carried 20 payloads for a number of customers, one of them NASA. The US space agency put five scientific experiments on Peregrine through its Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. Peregrine is also carrying human and animal remains, an issue which was a matter of controversy.

It was planned that the spacecraft would deliver the payloads to the lunar surface next month. But a fuel leak doomed the mission.

The leak, which was detected soon after the lift-off and dashed all hopes of a lunar landing. But the spacecraft remained operational and Astrobatic, along with NASA, put it on a safe collision course with Earth.

To put Peregrine on best possible tragectory to crash into the Earth, Astrobotic performed 23 small burns with the engine.

"Secondly, we adjusted the spacecraft's attitude so the force induced by the leaking propellant shifted us towards the South Pacific Ocean," said Astrobotic.

(With inputs from agencies)

RELATED

A23a: Images show massive arches and caves in world’s largest iceberg as it erodes

Japan Moon mission: All eyes on JAXA with 'pinpoint' landing just a day away

Greenland's melting glaciers: NASA study reveals 21 per cent more loss in ice mass than previously thought

Topics