French father builds voice-controlled exoskeleton to help his wheelchair-bound son walk

A French robotics developer named Jean-Louis Constanza constructed a robotic exoskeleton that allows his kid to stand up and move around by issuing vocal commands in order to enable him get around without using a wheelchair.

"One day, my son Oscar asked to me, 'Dad, you're a robotics engineer, why don't you build a robot that will allow us to walk?'"In a video interview, Constanza said.

Oscar can walk across the room and turn around thanks to the exoskeleton, which is attached to his shoulders, chest, waist, knees, and feet.

Oscar has a genetic neurological disorder that prevents his nerves from sending enough signals to his legs.

"Before, I needed someone to help me walk … this makes me feel independent," said Oscar.

A video that is now making rounds on the internet shows a large frame strapped to Oscar’s body lifting him up and the 16-year-old walking.

The suit is made by the company Jean-Louis co-founded and allows users mobility for a few hours.

While the suit is in use in a number of hospitals around the country, it has yet to be made commercially available.

