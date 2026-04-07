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'We'll see you on the other side': NASA loses communication with Artemis II crew

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 04:24 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 04:31 IST
'We'll see you on the other side': NASA loses communication with Artemis II crew

'We'll see you on the other side': NASA loses communication with Artemis II crew Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Orion slips behind the Moon for 40 minutes, cutting communication. Astronauts observe the lunar surface, pilot Glover says, “We love you from the Moon”

As Orion slipped behind the Moon, all communication with Earth is blocked for 40 minutes. The four astronauts will be completely alone, observing the lunar surface, studying geology, and taking images. Houston said it’s a privilege to watch the mission, while pilot Victor Glover thanked everyone for joining the journey: “To all of you down there, we love you from the Moon.” NASA communications added, "Houston copies, we'll see you on the other side."

Glover replied, “We will see you on the other side.” Engineers had planned the blackout, but it remains a tense moment. Outside the window, the crew sees steep craters, mountains, and ancient highlands only previously mapped by robots. Orion’s computers handle the critical engine burn, ensuring a safe return path. The first sign of success will be the signal and voice of the astronauts.

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Artemis astronauts break space distance record

The four astronauts on NASA's lunar flyby became the humans to travel the farthest from Earth on Monday, as they commenced the lunar observations central to their mission. The Artemis II crew has now broken the distance record set by the 1970 Apollo 13 mission and is expected to extend it by 4,105 miles (6,606 kilometers) when they reach the mission’s projected maximum distance of 252,760 miles (406,778 kilometers) from Earth later on Monday. "For all humanity, you're pushing beyond that frontier," said Jenni Gibbons at Houston's mission control.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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