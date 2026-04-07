/'We'll see you on the other side': NASA loses communication with Artemis II crew

As Orion slipped behind the Moon, all communication with Earth is blocked for 40 minutes. The four astronauts will be completely alone, observing the lunar surface, studying geology, and taking images. Houston said it’s a privilege to watch the mission, while pilot Victor Glover thanked everyone for joining the journey: “To all of you down there, we love you from the Moon.” NASA communications added, "Houston copies, we'll see you on the other side."

Glover replied, “We will see you on the other side.” Engineers had planned the blackout, but it remains a tense moment. Outside the window, the crew sees steep craters, mountains, and ancient highlands only previously mapped by robots. Orion’s computers handle the critical engine burn, ensuring a safe return path. The first sign of success will be the signal and voice of the astronauts.

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