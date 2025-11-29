/'I would prefer death...': Asim Munir responsible for Imran Khan's disappearance? His last social media post resurfaces

The whereabouts of the former Pakistani PM Imran Khan is not known with her sisters now having filed a contempt of court petition against the Adiala jail superintendent and other officials. While his sons have demanded proof of his life from the authorities, his last social media post was on November 5. Reportedly delivered after meeting his sister, the post accused Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, of exerting total control over the state.

In the post, Imran Khan claimed, “Pakistan is governed not by constitutional law, but by “Asim Law,” criticising army chief Asim Munir for using the law for vendetta. He said that he and his wife Bushra Bibi are facing “extreme cruelty.” He also accused Asim Munir and the Pakistani government of targeting PTI members without regard for women, children or elderly. He called the government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a "puppet government" and ruled out any negotiation with them. He also said that legal hearings are being obstructed to keep him imprisoned.

In what now seems to be a hint that Khan might be aware of the dangers to his life, he wrote on X, “The military establishment has done all they could against me. All that is left for them is to now murder me. I have stated publicly that if anything happens to me or my wife, General Asim Munir will be responsible. But I am not afraid because my faith is strong. I would prefer death over slavery."