Operation Sindoor: Veterans as strategic voices in national discourse

In my decades of military service, I have witnessed how a clearly communicated strategic intent can shape not only the outcome of operations but also their perception by the nation and the world. This was evident during Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, when the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was meticulously planned- designed to deliver a firm message of deterrence without triggering escalation.

However, as is often the case today, the information space rapidly became turbulent. Misinformation from adversaries, sensationalist media coverage, misinterpretations by foreign outlets, and emotionally charged narratives began to cloud the public understanding of the operation’s intent. The initial aftermath, if not handled with clarity, could have undermined both domestic and international perception.

Thankfully, these challenges were addressed swiftly through coordinated military and diplomatic outreach- daily briefings, timely updates via PIB Fact Checks, and engagement with the media helped ground the narrative. In this landscape, the voices of veterans emerged as a powerful stabilising force. Many within our fraternity stepped forward- on news channels, digital platforms, and social media- bringing with them experience, clarity, and calm. Their contributions added essential context and lent credibility to the evolving discourse.

Veterans occupy a unique space in society. With first-hand experience and strategic understanding, we can bridge the gap between operational complexities and public interpretation. After Operation SINDOOR, I saw fellow veterans articulate with poise the rationale behind the strikes, underlining India’s commitment to restrained, proportionate responses rather than provocation. These interventions reassured the public, upheld stability, and communicated India’s responsible intent to the international community.

That said, not every voice struck the right chord. A small section, perhaps overcome by emotion or provoked by media theatrics, drifted into speculative commentary. While the intentions may not have been harmful, such moments can confuse audiences and dilute the credibility that veterans collectively hold. This is a reminder that clarity and composure must remain non-negotiable standards for us all.

As former servicemen, we also carry the responsibility of preserving the armed forces’ reputation for professionalism and ethical conduct. Several veterans highlighted key aspects of the

operation, including intelligence-backed targeting, restraint in execution, and adherence to international humanitarian law. These inputs strengthened public trust in the moral compass of our forces. However, even isolated lapses, where exaggeration or speculation replaces fact, can be damaging. The general public often perceives any veteran’s opinion as a reflection of the institution. It is therefore essential that we speak with precision, especially in times of national attention.

The digital landscape today is unforgiving. Falsehoods spread rapidly, and misinformation, deliberate or otherwise, can provoke unnecessary anxiety or even diplomatic complications. Operation Sindoor was no exception. Inaccurate narratives surfaced within hours. In this context, many veterans made meaningful interventions, countering half-truths, offering factual corrections, and contextualising events without hyperbole.

These actions played a crucial role in maintaining public confidence and shaping a realistic, steady narrative. Throughout these engagements, it was heartening to observe that most veterans maintained discretion and upheld operational confidentiality. This discipline is essential. Regardless of our retirement status, the obligation to safeguard sensitive information remains. Even casual remarks can be misconstrued, revealing more than intended. Our professionalism, built over the years in uniform, must not lapse when we are in public view.

One particularly constructive area of veteran engagement post-Sindoor was the explanation of the operation’s technological sophistication and tri-service coordination. Veterans helped explain to the public how real-time intelligence, precision-guided munitions, and seamless cooperation between the Army, Air Force, and Navy enabled effective execution. These insights reassured the nation and reflected the growing technological prowess of India’s defence apparatus.

Equally important was the effort by many veterans to look beyond the immediate tactical success. They reminded the nation that no single operation, however effective, neutralises all threats. Strategic deterrence must be sustained through vigilance, readiness, and constant evaluation of evolving threats. This guidance helped steer the national conversation away from short-term celebration toward long-term preparedness.

Given the vital influence veterans wield today, I believe there is a strong case for structured initiatives, such as tailored media training, digital literacy programmes, and strategic communication workshops, to help us engage more effectively and responsibly in the public domain. Such efforts would ensure that our voices remain not only relevant but also deeply aligned with national interests.

Operation Sindoor demonstrated that the veteran community, when engaged with discipline and purpose, plays a critical role in national discourse. Our experience allows us to guide public opinion, clarify complex realities, and reinforce the ethical strength of our armed forces. But this power comes with responsibility.

We may no longer wear the uniform, but the values it instilled in us endure. Let us honour those values in every public utterance- measured, accurate, and always mindful of the impact we carry. Our continued service to the nation lies not just in what we did, but in how we choose to speak, act, and lead, long after the battlefield.