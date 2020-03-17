WION Edit: Amid coronavirus crisis, US-China fight the patent war for vaccine

The world is battling a pandemic. While many have joined hands, the United States of America and China are hard at work to exploit this crisis.

They're competing for the tag of superpower. Their ugly and bitter fight is spilling onto the coronavirus crisis as well.



The trade war is not yet over. Now, America and China have opened a new front - a patent war for owning the cure of coronavirus.

The Institute of Technology in Wuhan is backed by the state and has played a critical role in China's fight against the coronavirus. A few weeks ago, the institute had filed a patent for a drug.

It is called the Remdesivir, something that is believed to be an effective cure of the coronavirus. The patent, if approved, will create a unique opportunity for China.

They will be in a position to provide the cure for the coronavirus - something that the world desperately needs. America too has jumped into the race.

The Trump administration is trying to make a deal. Germany has a biopharmaceutical company which is called Curevac. Washington is apparently trying to persuade Curevac to move its research to the United States.

The company is running tests on its own coronavirus vaccines. Reports say Berlin is trying to stop Curevac from leaving by proposing counteroffers.

For more than 100 countries that are fighting the coronavirus, a potential cure is a difference between life and death. But, for the world powers, this is about making money. The purpose of a patent is to own the sole right of an invention.

The coronavirus has triggered a race, if the patents are allowed to go through, the cure for the pandemic will be sold to the highest bidder.

As the United States and China fight the patent wars, India's response is a stark contrast. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to SAARC nations. All eight members are willing to wage a collective battle.

The efforts to control the cure for the coronavirus will only slow down the fight. Already, there is a sharp difference in how the coronavirus outbreak is being handled in different parts of the world.

If some blocs are allowed to control the potential cure, the world will be more vulnerable to pandemics. It will widen the gap between the rich and poor countries.

Treatment will only be available to those who can pay for it. The promise of a patent might speed up the development of a cure, but will slow down the fight against the coronavirus.



