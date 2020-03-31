What type of mask is advised for protection against coronavirus? and other coronavirus-related queries answered

WION has started #ASKWION campaign where we are pleased to answer all your Covid-19 related queries. Use #AskWion and send us your questions on Twitter tagging us.

Here are answers to some of the important questions related to Coronavirus which can help you protect yourself from the pandemic.

Q: Is alcoholic hand rub good for sanitising during Covid19?

A: Yes. Using a sanitiser with 70 per cent alcohol concentration is safe.

Q: How does stay at home strategy work?

A: While most of us are home, we can easily identify the onus of the infection, where it is coming from. That helps in better containment and better handling of the situation.

Q: Should a person who has recently returned from foreign, is under 14-day quarantine and shows no active symptoms of Covid19 be tested?

A: Incubation period of this virus is 1-14 days. Within this timeframe, symptoms are evident. If the person does not show symptoms within 14 days, then the person is not infected. But, for foreign returned individuals, 14-day self-quarantine is advised.

Q: What type of mask is advised for protection against coronavirus?

Mask is not mandatory but social distancing is necessary because this virus spreads through microdroplets. A simple 3 ply surgical mask is sufficient for Covid19.

Q: How can we contribute towards preventing the spread of Covid19?

A: Stay at home is the key. It is crucial for preventing community transmission. If the entire nation follows this, we will see the difference. The number of cases will go down. Repeated hand washing, maintaining social distance will certainly make a difference.