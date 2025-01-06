An aircraft of Nepal's domestic airline Buddha Air with 76 people on board made an emergency landing on Monday (Jan 6) at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu after reporting a "flame out" in its left engine.

Advertisment

In a statement, the airport said that Buddha Air's flight BHA953 made an emergency landing following the flame out (in its left engine) at 10.37 am local time.

Aircraft lands safely

The airport said, "The aircraft, Buddha Air flight no BHA953, took off from Kathmandu at 10.37 am carrying 72 passengers and four crew members, to Chandragadhi (Bhadrapur) and at 43 nautical miles east reported flame out."

Advertisment

Also read | Arrest of Nepal's former Deputy PM Rabi Lamichhane: A breakdown

"After flying on a single engine and following a full emergency declaration, it returned to Kathmandu. From the Guran's point using the VOR approach landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport at 11.15 am safely," the statement added.

No injuries were reported.

Advertisment

Speaking to the news agency ANI, a spokesperson from the airport said following the emergency landing, the airport was now functional and open.

'Aircraft undergoing technical inspection'

Buddha Air said that the aircraft involved in the incident was undergoing technical inspection.

In a statement, the airline said, "A separate aircraft is being arranged for the passengers to fly towards the destination."

(With inputs from agencies)