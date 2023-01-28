Jerusalem attacks: EU urges Israel to only use lethal force as 'last resort', Russia urges 'maximum restraint'

The European Union has raised concerns over the recent escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. EU on Saturday (January 28) urged Israel to only use lethal force as a last resort.

EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell said, "The European Union fully recognises Israel's legitimate security concerns, as evidenced by the latest terrorist attacks."

Borrell added that it must be considered that "lethal force" must be used as a last resort, only when the situation is strictly "unavoidable" in order to protect life.

On the other hand, Russia has urged "maximum restraint" after the Jerusalem attacks. As reported by news agencies, Russia's foreign ministry asked Israel to show maximum restraint after the violence in Israel and the West Bank.

In a statement, the ministry said: "We perceive this development of events with deep concern. We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent further escalation of tension."

A gun attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem escalated the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. At least seven people were reported to be dead. Two others were wounded in an attack in the city on Saturday morning.

The shootings came after nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he was "deeply shocked" by the "terrible" attacks in Jerusalem.

He said, "There have been deaths and people wounded in the heart of Israel." He tweeted, "My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Germany stands by the side of Israel."

(With inputs from agencies)

