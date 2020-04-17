While the world is focused on fighting COVID-19, Pak instigated terrorists targeting civilians: Indian army chief Naravane

In an interview, Army chief General MM Naravane said India's defence force is not only ready to fight the COVID-19 crisis along with the government, it is also ready to give a befitting reply to forces from across the border who engage in cross-border infiltration.

Q: The past few days have witnessed an increase in the frequency of ceasefire violations along the LoC in which civilian areas have been hit very badly. How do you view this situation?

Indian army chief General MM Naravane: As you are aware, five terrorists attempting infiltration taking advantage of bad weather were eliminated in Keran sector last week; however, unfortunately, five of our brave soldiers were battle casualties. I wanted to come and see for myself the place our bravehearts have made the supreme sacrifice.

Infiltration attempts in areas where the snow levels are still very high indicate Pakistan Army complicity & nefarious designs. Intelligence reports suggest that all launch pads across the Line of Control are active.

It is unfortunate that while the world has got together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, your neighbour has resorted to firing heavy calibre artillery and killing of innocent Kashmiris including an eight-year-old boy to garner international attention.

Even in the hinterland, Pakistan backed terrorists are resorting to targeting innocent civilians with an aim to coerce them into following their "Azadi" narrative.

Pakistan claims to be a friend of Kashmiris and I want to ask what sort of friend resorts to killing and spread terror. I have come over to meet our public and reassure them of our commitment and support in ensuring peace, prosperity and stability to the region.

I would like to emphasise that the Indian Army will give a proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and his support to terrorism. The onus remains with Pakistan to bring peace in the region. Unless Pakistan gives up its policy of state-sponsored terrorism, we will continue to respond with impunity and precision.

Q: What is your reading of the situation in the hinterland post-revocation of Article 370? What according to you is the strategy to move ahead?

Indian army chief General MM Naravane: The situation in the hinterland has stabilised by concerted efforts of the government machinery and security agencies. Most restrictions have been lifted and routine civil activities have resumed but for the measures instituted to fight COVID-19.

While the whole world is focused towards fighting COVID-19, Pakistan instigated terrorists have been targeting innocent civilians in the hinterland; just three days back they targeted a retired Kashmiri soldier. Therefore, we cannot let our guard down.

These are times when the people should realise the duplicity of Pakistani motive based on lies and deceit. I call upon the Awam to valiantly resist Pakistan’s propaganda and be part of the successful and peaceful journey that has commenced in the Valley.

Q: How has the Indian Army modified its operation procedures and providing assistance to the civil authorities in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak?

Indian army chief General MM Naravane: I take this opportunity to inform you regarding Indian Army’s commitment on three fronts – guarding the national borders from external threats, tackling threats in hinterland and assisting the government in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the earnest responsibility of Indian Army to keep the borders safe while the country is preparing and fighting COVID-19. We are sensitive to the risk of COVID-19 & specific protocols have been instituted for the troops deployed along the line of control and those on the counter-infiltration grid.

We are totally in sync with the UT administration in jointly fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. On receipt of a request from the chief secretary, we have immediately opened our command hospital for testing and treatment of COVID-19 affected civil population.

Pan-India also, we have catered for exclusive quarantine facilities and have earmarked dedicated hospitals and beds to take on any COVID-19 patient.

Our medical teams have already been deployed to provide advice in COVID-19 management at the request of governments of Maldives and Kuwait. Also, as per PM’s video conference with SAARC heads of states, we have kept medical teams on stand-by for deployment to our friendly neighbours, if requested.

I am proud of my jawans and formation commanders who are operating relentlessly battling the dual challenges of Pakistan abetted terror and the global pandemic.

There is an excellent synergy between all organs of the government and Indian Army is geared up in keeping with the overall mantra “say no to panic, yes to precaution”.

Q: You mentioned that 'Force Preservation' was the foremost policy for the army in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. How do you think this will impact your operations?

Indian army chief General MM Naravane: Within the Army, various guidelines and instructions have been promulgated with respect to restricting the movement of personnel, cancellation of conferences/ seminars, postings etc. As of now, our focus is on combating COVID-19 aggressively by taking precautions, and preparing own resources for future scenarios.

We have issued detailed instructions on actions to be taken for getting our personnel back from various courses and leave while adhering to all precautions.

Personnel will report to the nearest military station where they will be screened for symptoms. All asymptomatic cases will be quarantined for 14 days post which they will be transported on special trains/ aircraft to their unit locations. Symptomatic cases will be tested and then quarantined separately before they undertake the journey. Personnel on quarantine will be treated as on duty.

The same trains on return trip will carry personnel waiting to proceed on leave from operational areas.

To meet the requirements of operational formations deployed on borders and decongest training establishments, two military special trains are planned to be run from south India to Jammu and Guwahati. Today, one train will start from Bangalore at and will move to Belgaum- Secundrabad – Ambala upto Jammu.

Q: Given that the summer campaigning season has started, what will be your strategy in countering infiltration across the LoC? Do you envisage any additional challenges this year?

Indian army chief General MM Naravane: The local formation commanders are implementing the summer strategy which has been evolved based on various assessments made.

In keeping with our national strategy, the Indian Army remains prepared to undertake operations across the full spectrum of conflict and is prepared for every contingency. The counter-Terrorism response by the Indian Army is not in isolation but an aggregation of capabilities of all agencies involved directly or indirectly. Options short of war are available to us to provide a befitting response to our adversaries.

We have evolved a strategy of resolute punitive response against sponsored terrorism. Acts of terror will not be tolerated and perpetrators will be punished.

Focus on anti-infiltration measures on the LoC will continue. As far as fighting terrorism in the hinterland is concerned, we will approach it through the joint mechanism instituted for the purpose. We have a high level of synergy between all the forces operating in the Valley.

It is important that the local formation conduct operations in the hinterland while adhering to COVID-19 specific protocols & health advisories. At this point, we need to maintain pressure on the terrorists & the nexus. So we will maintain the tempo of operations & have dedicated troops earmarked for it.