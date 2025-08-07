/'What If all Indians boycott US businesses...': Indian politician warns Trump over tariff row - Read his OPEN LETTER here

Indian politician and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Ashok Kumar Mittal on Thursday (August 7) wrote an open letter to US President Donald Trump, urging him to "choose dialogue over discord" as Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India over the import of Russian oil. Calling Trump's move "deeply disappointing", Mittal asked Trump to choose coordination over coercion while dealing with India.

"For two nations that have a long strategic, values-based partnership, this move is deeply disappointing," he said.

The AAP MP took to X and shared the letter, written to Donald Trump, with a caption, "𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐟 146 crore Indians boycott American companies operating in India? My open letter to Donald Trump on the US’s 50% tariffs for India, in which I 𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 him to “choose dialogue over discord, coordination over coercion.”

While responding to Trump's "dead economy" jibe, he stressed that this "dead economy" is the 4th largest in the world, soon to be third, and remains the fastest growing among major nations.

"American companies generate $80+ billion annually from the Indian market across education, tech, finance, and IP. India's position as the third-largest air transport market holds deep strategic value for the US, with deals worth $2.45 billion signed in 2022 alone. The US digital economy runs on code, much of it written in India," he added.

Further, Mittal called out that the US's close ally, the European Union, has also recorded over €67.5 billion in trade with Russia last year, while it calls on others to scale back.

"What is more surprising is that the United States continues to quietly import uranium, palladium, as well as chemicals from Russia. Should a nation pressurize India against trade with Russia when it itself relies on the Kremlin for its domestic interests?" he added in his letter.

He continued, warning Trump that if 146 crore Indians come together and initiate a strategic restriction of US businesses, the impact would be far more severe.

"It is important to note that on this day, August 7, the Swadeshi Movement was launched in 1905, a powerful assertion of economic self-reliance against foreign control. If 146 crore Indians were to channel that spirit today and initiate a strategic restriction of U.S. businesses, the impact would be far more severe for the United States than for India," he said.