West Bengal introduces 7 new districts: Check full list

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee announced on Monday that the east Indian state would gain seven new districts, bringing the total to 30. This announcement came after Banerjee decided to expand her cabinet from four to five ministers.

These seven new districts have been established to streamline administrative operations in West Bengal. According to a senior government official in West Bengal, "the decision was made to ensure smooth administrative operations."

Is there any need to add seven new districts in West Bengal?

If this move is viewed through a political lens, Banerjee's TMC party would like to create more districts in order to reach a larger audience. The formation of new districts is intended to provide an electoral dividend to the current ruling party. It would allow the party to become more region-specific and focused. The establishment of new districts will also aim to improve law and order in the state, as the Mamta-led government is frequently chastised by the opposition party for its poor handling of the law and order situation.

The following are the seven new districts established in West Bengal

(1): Berhampore (2):Jangipur (3): Sundarban (4): Bashirhat (5): Ichamati (6): Ranaghat (7): Bishnupur

