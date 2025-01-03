Two Indian Navy officers had an escape during an operational demonstration when their parachutes got tangled midair, causing them to descend and fall into the water near the shore. Luckily they were rescued by nearby rescue teams and came out unharmed as a navy boat was present close to the spot where the two officers fell and rescued them to safety.

Advertisment

Inside details of the incident

The incident took place on Thursday (Jan 2) in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh when the officers had a close call during a rehearsal for the Eastern Naval Command’s (ENC) grand operational demonstration at Rama Krishna Beach in Visakhapatnam.

A large crowd saw the shocking incident shown in a video where the Indian national flag was being carried by one officer during the descent while the other’s parachute got tangled, leading to the incident.

Advertisment

Indian Navy para jumpers land in sea after their parachutes get entangled during descent in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam

.

.

.

.

.

.#Vizag #Visakhapatnam #IndianNavy #MARCOS pic.twitter.com/NQPvNwaR7n — WION (@WIONews) January 3, 2025

“It was a moment of concern, but thanks to the rescue teams’ immediate response, both officers are safe,” an official from the Navy said.

Also Read: Indian Coast Guard and Navy assets intensify search for helicopter captain

Advertisment

Quick rescue

A swift action was taken as the rescue boats quickly reached the officers after their fall, ensuring their safety. The crowd watching the rehearsal panicked but was relieved as soon as the officers were unharmed in the resume.

“Safety is our utmost priority. All protocols are being re-evaluated to ensure a seamless event,” a Navy spokesperson assured.

Also Read: Kedarnath cloudburst: Indian Air Force's Chinook, MI17 start rescue operations

Astonishing demonstration awaits

The operational demonstration will take place with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as the main guest. It will showcase the Navy’s capabilities through a range of activities.

These include demonstrations by warships, submarines, aircraft, the Marine Commandos (MARCOS), and the Naval Band.





Unique performances like the Horn Pipe Dance by the Sea Cadets Corps and the Beating Retreat Ceremony by the ENC band will bring cultural significance to the event.

“This is a moment to showcase the Navy’s versatility and dedication to safeguarding our nation,” an official added.

As the Navy continues to prepare for the event, it has made sure all the swift measures are being carefully checked to avoid any incidents during the demonstration.

(With inputs from agencies)