'Anything is on the table': US envoy Eric Garcetti to WION on India's chances of joining NATO Plus

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said that 'anything is on the table' when asked to comment about a report mentioning that a US committee has recommended India's name to be included in the West-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Speaking to WION exclusively on Tuesday, the US envoy said that it was up to New Delhi to decide whether it wants to join the military alliance, asserting that the Asian country is one of Washington’s closest allies. He said that regardless of India's decision, New Delhi and Washington will remain united together.

“Anything is on the table. It's up to India to decide what makes the best sense for them,” Garcetti told WION.

“We have deepened our defence cooperation, unimaginable some 30 to 40 years ago. (We are) Leaning in further with India than some of our closest allies to make it safe.”

“I know one thing, whether it's the Quad or the Indo-Pacific we are united together,” he added.

Eric Garcetti on India-US relations and PM Modi's June visit to the US

When asked about the different stances taken by India and US with regard to the Ukraine situation, Garcetti said, “I know India knows about borders and sovereignty. It has affected India in economic terms. We will continue talking.”

US committee on India’s inclusion

The talk about including India in the 30-member military alliance gained prominence following a recommendation by the United States Congressional Committee on CCP (Chinese Communist Party) to add New Delhi as a member.

The recommendation comes a month before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the US. The suggestion was made to win the “strategic competition with the Chinese Communist Party”.

“Winning the strategic competition with the Chinese Communist Party and ensuring the security of Taiwan demands the United States strengthen ties with our allies and security partners, including India. Including India in Nato Plus security arrangements would build upon the US and India’s close partnership to strengthen global security and deter the aggression of the CCP across the Indo-Pacific region,” stated the Select Committee in the recommendations released on Wednesday.

The committee is headed by chairman Mike Gallagher along with ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi.