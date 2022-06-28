Two killed and 12 rescued after Mumbai building that had got notice to vacate collapses

Twelve people have been rescued while two have died in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Kurla, according to the BMC.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Tuesday said, "D wing of the Naik Nagar Society collapsed last night. 12 people were rescued and two were declared dead. Some people are still trapped."

The injured were taken to Ghatkopar and Sion civic hospitals.

The official reported that members of the fire department were looking for survivors. When the fire department arrived to the scene after receiving a report about the tragedy, the locals told them that 20 to 22 individuals were stuck under the debris, the official added.

The official reported that in addition to two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment, over a dozen fire engines were stationed at the scene.

The collapsed building was issued a notice, but people continued to live there

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited Mumbai's Kurla where a four-storey building collapsed and said that such property should be vacated on the notice of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves...otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate...It's now important to take action on this.He added, "Around five to seven people were rescued. All 4 buildings were issued notices, but people continue to live there," Thackeray said.



