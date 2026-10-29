/Three siblings found dead in Mumbai flat; recorded video before death, say police

Three siblings, including a cancer patient and a paralysis patient, were found dead in a flat located in the Global City of Mumbai’s Virar area on Thursday morning. Police said the bodies had started decomposing and suspect it to be a case of suicide. The three deceased persons were aged 52, 50, and 48 years, and one of them was a cancer patient.

The building’s residents alerted police after a strong stench started emanating from the closed flat. Bolinj police reached the spot and broke open the door at about 2.30 am on Thursday and found the bodies in the flat that the deceased had rented in Garden Avenue in Virar’s Global City.

The three bodies were found in a decomposed state, the police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the family was facing financial difficulties, which may have forced them to take the extreme step.

The victims were identified as Kumar Mansukhlal Mehta (50), Deepesh Mansukhlal Mehta (52) and their sister Khevna Mansukhlal Mehta (48).

A forensic team visited the flat and collected evidence. Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the matter.

Senior inspector Prakash Kawale of Bolinj police station said the siblings may have died at least three or four days before their bodies were found.

According to the police, the two brothers and their sister had been living in the rented flat since 2025. Reports said one of them suffered paralysis, while one of the two brothers was undergoing treatment for cancer.

The police said that the deceased had recorded a video on a mobile phone before their death, purportedly mentioning their suicidal intentions. The siblings had allegedly cited health concerns and financial distress in their video.

The police also contacted another sister of the deceased trio, who allegedly told them that the three siblings faced financial difficulties and had asked her to lend them ₹50,000 to meet daily living expenses and rent.

Primary investigation suggested that it may be a case of suicide, but investigation in the case is still underway, police officers said.

Two suicides reported earlier this year in the building

The incident has also brought attention to two other suicide cases reported in the same building over the past year.