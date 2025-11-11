/Then and Now: How Bihar’s voter turnout has evolved from 2015 to 2025

The Bihar assembly election 2025, held in two phases, is going to decide the future of the state for the next 5 years after the result is announced on November 14. The results will decide whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains its power, or else Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD-led INDIA bloc will come into power, breaking the streak of the nine-time chief minister.

The first phase of polling on November 6 spanned 121 constituencies across 18 districts, witnessing a record-breaking 65.08 per cent voter turnout — the highest ever recorded in the state’s Assembly election history. The second phase of the voting, which is under way has recorded a 31.38 per cent turnout till 11 am.

Voting percentage in the 2015 Bihar assembly election

The 2015 Bihar Assembly election witnessed the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) marking a decisive win, securing 178 out of 243 seats. The alliance, led by RJD, JD(U), and Congress, defeated the NDA. During this election, RJD emerged as the single-largest party with 80 seats, with a voter turnout of 56.91 per cent.

Voting percentage in the 2020 Bihar assembly election

The 2020 Bihar assembly election was held in three phases for 243 seats, with a voter turnout was 57.29 per cent. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan got 110, where Nitish Kumar continued his Chief Minister post. The election was closely contested, with the RJD emerging as the single-largest party.