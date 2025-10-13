/Srinagar police launch raids on suspected JeI, Hurriyat associates in crackdown on separatist networks

In a decisive move to curb separatist activities, Srinagar Police conducted a series of coordinated search operations on Monday targeting individuals allegedly linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and Hurriyat Conference. The raids, part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle terror and separatist networks in the Kashmir Valley, were carried out at multiple locations across the city.

The residences of four individuals were searched as part of the operation: Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, also known as Goga Shahib or Mushtaqul Islam, son of Gh. Qadir Bhat, from Kashi Mohalla, Batamaloo. Ashraf Sehrai, son of Mohd. Shumasdin, from Baghat. Mehraj ud din Kalwal, also known as Raj Kalwal, son of Mohammad Amin Kalwal, from Rainawari Kalwal Mohalla, currently residing in Hamza Colony, Kenihama, and in NIA custody. Zameer Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, from Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam.

According to police sources, the searches were conducted in strict adherence to legal protocols. During the raids, authorities seized various materials, including literature and photographs allegedly tied to the banned separatist organisations. The operation is seen as a critical step in disrupting the support structures and networks of proscribed groups in the region.

Srinagar Police emphasised that the raids are part of a broader strategy to dismantle the "terror and separatist ecosystem" in the Valley. The force reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and public order, vowing to take firm action against individuals or groups involved in unlawful or anti-national activities.

This latest operation underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to counter separatist elements and ensure stability in Jammu and Kashmir. Further investigations are underway, with authorities indicating that additional actions may follow as part of their sustained campaign against banned organisations.