Southwest Monsoon onset likely over Kerala in 5 days; storm brews in Arabian Sea

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions are likely to become favourable for southwest monsoon onset during the next four to five days in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The conditions are also likely to become favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon over some more regions adjoining the South Arabian Sea, parts of the Maldives, areas near the southernmost tip of India, parts of the Lakshadweep archipelago, and Tamil Nadu, among others.

Meanwhile, there is a weather system that is likely to brew in the Arabian Sea on 21st May, Wednesday. An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka Coast around Wednesday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around Thursday. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwards and intensify further, said the IMD forecast. In meteorology, a low-pressure area is associated with stormy weather, rough seas, and rainfall.

In its forecast for Tamil Nadu, the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Nilgiris district in the Western Ghats on Tuesday.

Chairing a monsoon preparedness review meeting on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin specified the heightened risks of landslides, flash floods, and other natural disasters occurring in the Western Ghats region. Further, he said that coastal regions need to be prepared for heavy rains and likely cyclones. Addressing officials, he said that the government machinery needs to be prepared for rescue and relief efforts and ensure adequate stocks of essentials such as food and water.

Over the last 48 hours, the pre-monsoon rains have disrupted normalcy in India’s IT hub of Bengaluru, where more than 10 cm of rainfall poured down during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, leading to waterlogging in various residential localities and arterial roads, causing traffic snarls and inconvenience for commuters.

In some places, people were seen being evacuated from their homes via tractors and boats. Reports say five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in and around Bengaluru.

The Congress government in Karnataka has been under fire from the BJP-led opposition over its decision to go ahead with celebrations to mark their two years in power. The political controversy has been over the Congress government’s decision to carry on with their political events, while Bengaluru finds itself in a bad situation even after a spell of pre-monsoon rains. There are apprehensions over the city’s preparedness to handle the monsoon rains that are likely to commence in June.