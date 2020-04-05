Social distancing most effective remedy against COVID-19, says Union Health Minister

The most effective remedy against coronavirus is social distancing, the news agency ANI report said quoting Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan as saying on Sunday.

"The whole world is searching for medicines against coronavirus. Even researchers in India are engaged in this work. However, the biggest and most effective remedy against the coronavirus at this moment is social distancing. Everyone should follow it to keep themselves safe," Vardhan told ANI.

"This lockdown is nothing less than any vaccine. I think people need to understand that and follow the rules," he said.

Earlier in the day, Vardhan visited the AIIMS dedicated centre for coronavirus in Jhajjar, Haryana and interacted with the medical staff deployed in care of the patients.

"There are 162 patients currently here and the condition of all of them is stable. A dedicated facility for COVID-19 patients has been created here in AIIMS, Jhajjar, a total of 310 patients can be treated here," Dr Harsh Vardhan told after his visit.

"I also held talks with two patients through video calling and was happy to see their enthusiasm and satisfaction with the facilities being provided. Their treatment is being done by a very dedicated team of doctors and medical staff in the most scientific manner," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)