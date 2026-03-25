/Sonia Gandhi hospitalised: Rahul Gandhi cancels Kerala rally over mother’s health – Here’s what we know

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his visit to Kerala on Wednesday (Mar 25) after his mother Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised late Tuesday (Mar 24). The Senior Congress leader was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital over health concerns. According to reports, she is undergoing treatment and is currently in a stable condition with doctors monitoring her health.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his visit to Kerala to hold a major rally in Kozhikode as part of his election campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Senior Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge will now be visiting the state in place of Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell due to the change in weather and is under observation, PTI reported. A team of doctors is monitoring her treatment, although there are no serious concerns, it added.

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The Rajya Sabha MP was also hospitalised due to respiratory issues earlier in January. At that time, doctors had said it was due to deterioration in her health, along with cold weather and high pollution levels in Delhi. She reportedly suffers from bronchial asthma that was mildly exacerbated during her previous hospitalisation.

Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Kozhikode

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kerala was planned ahead of the polls in Kerala. His rally was expected to take place at the Kozhikode beach in the evening on Wednesday (Mar 25), kickstarting his campaign tour in state ahead of the polls on April 9.