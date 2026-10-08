/SAREX-2026: Coast Guard to test global maritime rescue coordination off Paradip

As Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft prepare to stage a mock rescue off Paradip with observers from 30 countries, the force's chief said a new satellite could change how quickly India finds vessels in trouble. Director General Paramesh Sivamani called the MEO LUT satellite a "game changer" that will help identify ships in distress in a shorter time frame. He spoke after chairing the 24th National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board Meeting.



The NMSAR Board, constituted in 2002, is the apex national committee that reviews how prepared India is for maritime search and rescue across the 4.6 million sq km Indian Search and Rescue Region. The Coast Guard is the national coordinating authority and runs rescue operations through three Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres and 36 Maritime Rescue Sub-Centres along the coast and in Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.



The meeting brought together the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, ISRO, INCOIS, DGMA, DGCA, IMD, Customs, Coastal Police, state fisheries departments, port authorities, maritime boards and coastal states and Union Territories.



In his address, Sivamani said the future of maritime rescue depends on advanced technology, real-time information sharing and close coordination between agencies. He called for better vessel tracking, stronger distress-alert management, data-driven decisions and faster mobilization of assets. He also said lessons from past missions and joint exercises must translate into greater readiness. The Board discussed strengthening national and international SAR frameworks, since maritime emergencies cross borders.

Fishermen and beach safety

Sivamani said technology would be used to improve search and rescue, particularly for the large number of man-overboard cases on fishing vessels. "The fishermen constitute the eyes and ears of us out at sea, so their safety has to be ensured," he said. The Board also discussed beach drownings. "The sea is a very dynamic domain, and not everyone can master it, especially our youth who venture out and are not aware of the tidal patterns and currents," he said. “We have to endeavour to make the beaches safer. Every life matters.” On the MEO LUT satellite, he said: “It will be a game-changer for us. It will help us identify ships in distress in a shortened time frame.”



More assets for Odisha

Sivamani said the Coast Guard has enough ships and aircraft stations in Odisha but will add more. "We will be inducting more ships and aircraft for Odisha, and there are radar stations coming up that will aid the coastal security of the state," he said.

Permanent commission for women officers

Sivamani also welcomed the government's recent comprehensive package for women officers, which will grant permanent commission to short service appointees. "Till now, only male officers were getting permanent commission, but women will also get the same in the Coast Guard," he said. "This is a very good change to ensure gender neutrality. Once they complete their courses, they will also climb the ladder in our organisation."

Awards

The Board presented the National Maritime Search and Rescue Awards 2026:

Merchant vessel:MV Jabal Ali 9 and MV Aisopos

Fisherman:IFB Joy Maa Kaliganga

Government-owned SAR unit:Coast Guard Ship Sachet

Ashore unit:Coastal Police Station, Beypore

SAREX-2026