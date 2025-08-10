/Robert Vadra made Rs 58 crore illegally in Gurugram land deal: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said in its chargesheet that Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, received Rs 58 crore as proceeds of crime (PoC) from the alleged fraudulent land deal in Shikohpur, Gurugram. The ED further said that the illicit gains of Rs 58 crore were subsequently laundered into multiple assets by Vadra. The chargesheet says that Rs 5 crore was routed through Blue Breeze Trading Private Limited (BBTPL) and Rs 53 crore through Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited (SLHPL).

It further revealed that these funds were allegedly used by Vadra to purchase immovable properties, make investments, provide loans and advances, and clear liabilities of the group companies linked to him.

The case dates back to September 2018, when an FIR was filed against Robert Vadra, along with former Haryana Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, real estate firm DLF, and a property dealer.

The FIR includes allegations of corruption, forgery, and cheating, among other charges.

Conviction may lead to jail term, confiscation of properties

The case has been filed under multiple sections of the anti-money laundering law and seeks a three- to seven-year jail term for the accused, along with confiscation of all properties identified as proceeds of crime.

The matter will be heard by a special court designated under the PMLA.

Cases have also been filed against Vadra’s associates Satyanand Yajee and Kewal Singh Virk. Several companies linked to him, including M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, M/s Sky Light Realty Pvt. Ltd., and M/s Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. (now SGY Properties Pvt. Ltd.) have also been named in the case.

Vadra faces three cases, and the first chargesheet was filed on July 17. Vadra’s office said in a statement that the “proceedings are nothing more than an extension of the political witchhunt by the present government.”

Charges in Gurgaon land deal case

The allegations include cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to ED, SLHPL purchased 3.5 acres of land from Onkareshwar Properties for Rs 7.5 crore as per the sale deed, though the actual agreed consideration was Rs 15 crore. Moreover, the cheque for payment in the deed was never encashed. The company later sold the land to real estate giant DLF for Rs 58 crore.

The ED claims this misrepresentation led to a stamp duty evasion of around Rs 45 lakh and constituted a quid pro quo, as the land was transferred without genuine payment in exchange for Vadra’s alleged influence to secure a commercial licence for Onkareshwar Properties.

The agency has alleged serious irregularities in the grant of the commercial licence to SLHPL, as only 1.35 acres of the land met eligibility criteria, but officials allegedly manipulated records by including land earmarked for a sector road.